State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 83.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Beverage by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 1.8% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 120.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Beverage news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other National Beverage news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $828,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,879.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price target on National Beverage from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FIZZ

National Beverage Stock Up 1.1 %

FIZZ opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.11. National Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $55.12.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $297.32 million during the quarter. National Beverage had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 14.83%.

National Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $3.00.

National Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.