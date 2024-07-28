State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,741 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $2,291,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,181,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,787,000 after acquiring an additional 351,287 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,753,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,741 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,819,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,368,000 after acquiring an additional 71,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

ROIC stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.38. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.81.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $83.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.19 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

ROIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.50) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

