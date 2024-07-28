State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PTCT. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 248.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 349.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.67. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PTCT

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

In related news, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $764,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $77,191.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,124.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $764,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $554,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,444 shares of company stock valued at $847,735 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.