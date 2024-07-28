State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 47.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress Trading Up 1.8 %

CMPR stock opened at $90.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.00. Cimpress plc has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $100.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $780.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.65 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Cimpress news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 4,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $348,537.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,924 shares of company stock worth $1,584,807. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMPR shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMPR

Cimpress Profile

(Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.