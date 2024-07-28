State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 32,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $151,778.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAKE stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.34. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $891.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

CAKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

