State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $626,000 Stock Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3,900.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 181,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,653,000 after buying an additional 176,498 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 50,120 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the first quarter valued at $3,554,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 676.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 28,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter worth $1,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $103.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.02 and a 1-year high of $111.27.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Increases Dividend

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $271.88 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 6.29%.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $2.00. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.29%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

(Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.