State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $645,000 Stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DFIN shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 132,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $8,401,402.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,100,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,629,420.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Kirk Williams sold 19,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $1,213,360.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,139.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 132,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $8,401,402.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,100,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,629,420.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 578,832 shares of company stock valued at $35,850,997 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFIN opened at $69.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average of $61.93. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $46.04 and a one year high of $69.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $203.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.10 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 24.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

