State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $651,000 Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Par Pacific by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Par Pacific by 9.8% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PARR. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Par Pacific from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Par Pacific stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.01. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $40.69.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 35.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

