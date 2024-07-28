State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $668,000 Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,861 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Perficient were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRFT. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Perficient in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Perficient by 41.1% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,180 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $75.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.30. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.99 million. Perficient had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perficient in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

