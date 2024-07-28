State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $695,000 Stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in PagerDuty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in PagerDuty by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PagerDuty by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PagerDuty by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in PagerDuty by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PagerDuty news, insider Shelley Webb sold 5,732 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $125,989.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,740.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 12,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $248,092.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 594,202 shares in the company, valued at $12,175,198.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shelley Webb sold 5,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $125,989.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,740.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,982 shares of company stock worth $1,621,029. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $21.05 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $22.14.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $111.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.74 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.64.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

