State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $726,000 Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,480 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3,004.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker Stock Up 1.7 %

FL opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $35.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

