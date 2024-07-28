State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $729,000 Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Energizer were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,559,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,629,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 197.4% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 159,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 105,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Energizer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,378,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,115,000 after acquiring an additional 79,940 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Energizer by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 117,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 74,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

ENR opened at $31.07 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $37.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Energizer had a return on equity of 119.16% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Energizer’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.84%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

