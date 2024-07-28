State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 37.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,610 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vector Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vector Group in the first quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Group during the first quarter valued at $190,000. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Vector Group Price Performance

Shares of VGR stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.03. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $13.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.80.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $324.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.30 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vector Group

About Vector Group

(Free Report)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.