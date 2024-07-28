State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $687,000 in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 263,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA Stock Performance

Shares of ATUS opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.13 million, a P/E ratio of 177.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $3.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Altice USA

Altice USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.