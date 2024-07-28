State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,531 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 361.1% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 8.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Agilysys by 7,184.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

AGYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $110.70 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.78 and a 12 month high of $112.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.64.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.52 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 40.32%. Agilysys’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $887,194.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,552,398.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $887,194.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,943 shares in the company, valued at $16,552,398.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry C. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $1,028,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $4,216,637.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,935 shares of company stock valued at $67,375,071 over the last quarter. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

