State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of CNK stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.91 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

