State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Resources Connection by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Resources Connection in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Resources Connection

In related news, Director Roger D. Carlile acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Roger D. Carlile acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $131,062.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,481 shares in the company, valued at $950,411.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on RGP. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Resources Connection from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Resources Connection has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Our Latest Report on RGP

Resources Connection Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $392.99 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $16.42.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.59 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

About Resources Connection

(Free Report)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.