State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,603,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,705,000 after purchasing an additional 123,995 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,698,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,502,000 after acquiring an additional 192,149 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 932,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,124,000 after acquiring an additional 42,867 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 922,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,354,000 after acquiring an additional 55,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 856,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,311,000 after acquiring an additional 20,939 shares in the last quarter.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International Price Performance

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $40.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.12. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 81.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ravi Thanawala bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $99,579.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,797.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PZZA. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $77.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PZZA

Papa John’s International Profile

(Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.