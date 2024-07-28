State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 3,789.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $160,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

NTLA stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.82. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTLA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

