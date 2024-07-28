State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth about $834,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UI shares. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $176.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.48. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $184.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.51 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 829.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

