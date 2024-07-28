State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,997 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,208,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,235,000 after buying an additional 588,460 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 11,720 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNB has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $10.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $12.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $564.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

