State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,040 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,032.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 115,450.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $139,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,525.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $56.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $58.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.48 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 20.04%. WSFS Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.39%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.