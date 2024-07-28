State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,010 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 54.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Graham were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Graham during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

GHC opened at $818.68 on Friday. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $563.39 and a twelve month high of $822.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $732.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $728.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $11.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Graham’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

In other Graham news, Director Anne M. Mulcahy purchased 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $745.07 per share, with a total value of $100,584.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,236.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

