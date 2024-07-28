State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,050 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in CarGurus by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 452,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 48,389 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth $1,377,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 207.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 198,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $666,700.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 488,083 shares in the company, valued at $12,929,318.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 102,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $666,700.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 488,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,929,318.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,494 shares of company stock worth $2,119,722. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $25.25 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.76.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $215.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. Research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

