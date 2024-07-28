State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,430 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,736,000. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $9,910,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,073,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,042,000 after acquiring an additional 393,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,632,000 after acquiring an additional 354,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,971,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $24.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average of $19.45. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNLI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $31,682.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,425.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,146 shares of company stock valued at $710,274 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

