State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 155,559 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 71.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 155,559 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,860,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,341,000 after purchasing an additional 89,211 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,906,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,913,000 after acquiring an additional 88,949 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,603 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,281,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,209,000 after acquiring an additional 236,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,656,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Up 2.1 %

SHO stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.17.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $217.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Baird R W raised Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Compass Point upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

