State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 27,728 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 27,728 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CTS were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CTS by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 963,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,103,000 after acquiring an additional 593,641 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter worth about $9,855,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CTS in the 4th quarter worth about $8,859,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CTS by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,729,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,947,000 after buying an additional 122,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CTS by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,787,000 after buying an additional 94,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTS opened at $52.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average is $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.60. CTS Co. has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $55.47.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $125.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.75 million. CTS had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. CTS’s payout ratio is 9.41%.

In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 27,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,314,604.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,643 shares in the company, valued at $21,465,341.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 27,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,314,604.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,643 shares in the company, valued at $21,465,341.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 6,179 shares of CTS stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $290,413.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,185,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,157. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

