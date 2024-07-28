Stephens Boosts Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Price Target to $66.00

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Hovde Group increased their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and set a $64.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $63.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average of $47.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $64.51.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $123.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.90 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 21.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $141,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,070 shares in the company, valued at $5,319,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,786,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33,906 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,168,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,139,000 after purchasing an additional 50,730 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,612,000 after purchasing an additional 35,851 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 223,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 74,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

