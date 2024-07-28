Stephens Raises National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Price Target to $46.00

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stephens from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NBHC. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $40.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of National Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered National Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.20.

NBHC stock opened at $43.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.86. National Bank has a 12 month low of $28.38 and a 12 month high of $46.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.99.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $99.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 million. National Bank had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.44%. National Bank’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Bank will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,220,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,955,000 after acquiring an additional 25,349 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in National Bank by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,904,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,226,000 after purchasing an additional 239,401 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,678,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,426,000 after buying an additional 79,519 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 2.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 935,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,730,000 after buying an additional 19,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in National Bank by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 478,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 223,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

