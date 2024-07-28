STERIS (NYSE:STE) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $265.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.84% from the stock’s current price.

STE has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.60.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $232.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 0.83. STERIS has a twelve month low of $195.47 and a twelve month high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that STERIS will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,660.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,660.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in STERIS by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in STERIS by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in STERIS by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,333,000 after purchasing an additional 24,377 shares in the last quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 82,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,096,000 after buying an additional 36,576 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $1,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

