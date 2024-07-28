Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STVN shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th.

STVN stock opened at €19.60 ($21.30) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €19.29 and its 200 day moving average price is €25.86. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of €16.56 ($18.00) and a fifty-two week high of €36.30 ($39.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.12 ($0.13) by (€0.03) (($0.03)). The firm had revenue of €256.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €261.28 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 12.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 0.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 729,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,921,000 after acquiring an additional 145,206 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,274,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,789,000 after buying an additional 559,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stevanato Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,884,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,423,000 after acquiring an additional 29,450 shares during the period.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

