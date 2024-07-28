Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Price Target to $37.00

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.40.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Analysts predict that Flex will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $418,261.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,744.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $418,261.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,744.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 78,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $2,653,254.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 219,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,368,404.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 804,542 shares of company stock valued at $25,147,972. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Flex by 276.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Flex by 623.6% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

