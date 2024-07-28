Stifel Nicolaus Raises LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target to $72.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on LivaNova from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.17.

LIVN opened at $53.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.44. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 56,623 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $3,403,608.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,068.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $26,064,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth about $13,816,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth about $8,330,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 753,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,142,000 after acquiring an additional 148,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,613,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

