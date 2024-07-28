Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $64.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $54.00.

Separately, Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stock Yards Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.50.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $63.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $64.51. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.92.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $123.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.90 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $141,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,319,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stock Yards Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,786,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33,906 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,168,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,139,000 after purchasing an additional 50,730 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,612,000 after acquiring an additional 35,851 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 223,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 74,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Further Reading

