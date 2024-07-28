StockNews.com Downgrades NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised NNN REIT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on NNN REIT from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $45.52 on Thursday. NNN REIT has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is currently 103.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in NNN REIT by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in NNN REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in NNN REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in NNN REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in NNN REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

