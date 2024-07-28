StockNews.com Lowers Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

CIM stock opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.55. Chimera Investment has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $19.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

In other Chimera Investment news, Director Gerard Creagh purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $130,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,499.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,526,000 after purchasing an additional 459,838 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 2,752,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after buying an additional 27,077 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,478,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,370,000 after buying an additional 78,731 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,123,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 142,621 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,652,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 229,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

