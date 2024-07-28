StockNews.com Lowers Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EMR. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.44.

EMR stock opened at $116.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

