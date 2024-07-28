StockNews.com Lowers Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LVS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.91. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $60.47.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 43.61% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 38.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,107,775 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,918,472,000 after purchasing an additional 209,589 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,170,552 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,663,219,000 after purchasing an additional 531,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,351,573 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $502,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,754 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,275,127 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $554,849,000 after purchasing an additional 680,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $266,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

