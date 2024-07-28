Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HECO) Trading Up 0%

Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HECO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.66 and last traded at $36.61. 2,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 15,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.
Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.61.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.