Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.97

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as €11.97 ($13.01) and last traded at €12.12 ($13.17), with a volume of 95648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €12.12 ($13.17).

Südzucker Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.36.

About Südzucker

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

