Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Short Interest Update

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,840,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the June 30th total of 14,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on SU. StockNews.com cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Stock Performance
Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.41%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SU. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
