Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Short Interest Update

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,840,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the June 30th total of 14,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SU. StockNews.com cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

SU opened at $38.50 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SU. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.