Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Up 1.5%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $723.57 and last traded at $706.15. Approximately 1,596,019 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 8,276,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $695.61.

SMCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities lowered Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $999.92.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $837.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $819.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 250.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

