Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 160.7% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNCRL opened at $23.86 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $24.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.99.

Get Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

synchronoss technologies (nasdaq: sncr) is the mobile innovation leader that provides personal cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices across the globe. the company’s proven and scalable technology solutions allow customers to connect, synchronize and activate connected devices and services that empower enterprises and consumers to live in a connected world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.