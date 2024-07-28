Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Short Interest Update

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:THGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the June 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 611,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:TH opened at $9.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $928.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.14. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $16.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:THGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 41.41%. The company had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Target Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,801,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,579,000 after purchasing an additional 26,796 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,127,000. Tyro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,284,000. Yarra Square Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 444,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 10,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

