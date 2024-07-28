Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.51 and last traded at $25.93. Approximately 328,103 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 689,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

TARS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.49.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.94 million. Research analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARS. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 362.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

