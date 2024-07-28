TD Cowen Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $71.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Cowen from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NKE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.30.

NIKE stock opened at $72.56 on Thursday. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $70.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $109.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,660 shares of company stock valued at $27,973,033 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,775 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $533,533,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 612.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,185,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $487,327,000 after buying an additional 4,457,376 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

