TD Cowen Increases PROG (NYSE:PRG) Price Target to $47.00

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Cowen from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PRG. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on PROG from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROG has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.60.

PROG Stock Performance

PROG stock opened at $43.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.46. PROG has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.54.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.22. PROG had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $592.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PROG will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. PROG’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROG

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 30,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PROG by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 291,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in PROG by 2,015.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in PROG by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in PROG by 954.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 45,778 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

