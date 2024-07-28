TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC decreased its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 23.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,474 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,518,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,081,000 after buying an additional 421,908 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,277,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 18.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 878,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,355,000 after acquiring an additional 136,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $79,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,400,041.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at $25,400,041.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $397,952.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,882,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,513 shares of company stock valued at $3,869,053 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $118.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.81. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $133.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.