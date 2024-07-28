TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) PT Raised to $35.00 at Susquehanna

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.62.

NYSE:FTI opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.11. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $29.24.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $153,001.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,692.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TechnipFMC by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,594,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259,348 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,049,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,652,000 after purchasing an additional 134,880 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,518,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,864,000 after purchasing an additional 85,451 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 868.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,132,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth about $61,570,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

