Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Stock Price Down 5.5% After Insider Selling

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) fell 5.5% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.89. 61,810,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 40,845,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Specifically, Director Diana Derycz Kessler sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,050,000 shares in the company, valued at $997,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down from $2.50) on shares of Tellurian in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Tellurian Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 129.88%. The business had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.19 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tellurian by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,954,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,374 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tellurian by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 306,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 73,428 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Tellurian by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 787,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 332,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Tellurian by 256.8% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 138,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 99,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

